Birmingham PD welcomes dozens of new officers after graduation ceremony

Twenty-four new police officers joined the Birmingham Police Department Friday.

"It's something I always wanted to do since I was a little boy. It was a dream I always had," Officer Justin Judge said.

Judge is one the new officers for the Birmingham police force. The police department fights an ongoing battle to bring up the number of officers on the beat.

"I feel like we should get many, many, many more officers because we are kind of low in number. We are going to need as much as we can to keep down the violence in the world today," Judge said.

This class of new officers includes seven women. Megan Hennessey says women are needed on the force.

"We need more women out there to deal with the diversity of the city. It’s not a male-driven profession," Hennessy said.

Hennessy says women may be more compassionate than their male counterparts but that compassion is also limited.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell says the city continues to do all it can to increase boots on the ground on the force.

"We are looking forward to increasing the number of police officers on the streets because of greater visibility ability. We are looking at technology so they can be several places, whether it's by video cameras and things of that nature." Bell said.

Bell said a plan is being developed to bring back retired Birmingham police officers without losing their benefits since the legislature passed that law last session.

