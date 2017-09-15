Birmingham's attorneys to file answer to AG's lawsuit over Confederate memorial

Next week will be a new development in the battle over a Confederate memorial in downtown Birmingham.

The Confederate memorial in remains covered at Linn Park. Birmingham Mayor ordered the monument covered. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sued Bell and the city claiming it violated a state law.

"I feel good all along about the city's position as it relates to that confederate monument. The law that passed down in Montgomery we felt was vague." Bell said.

The city could be hit with a $25,000 a day fine. But a judge has not made that decision. At one time, police officers were stationed at the monument but that was not the case Friday.

"We have officers who cover the beat in general who make sure they drive by there. We don't have officers there 24 hours a day, but they do make it a part of their circuit to go through there." Bell said.

Next week attorneys for Bell and the city will file an answer to Marshall's lawsuit.

"It is not our intention to degrade that monument or do anything to show disrespect but we think it's inappropriate to be in public setting, especially in a civil rights city. Birmingham is not a civil war city. It's a civil right's city." Bell said.

While the city is filing a response next week, it's expected this legal battle will drag out in the courts sometime.

