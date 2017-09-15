JeffCo Schools looks to launch $200M construction program

Jefferson County Schools hope to launch a $200 million construction program over the next three years.

The Jefferson County School Board voted and approved the building plan. The school system released a map of their game plan to begin a major construction program.

"That will include building seven to eight new schools and renovating up to nine different facilities. So for us to approve a $200 million dollar building campaign is monumental," Craig Pouncey, Jefferson Co. School Superintendent said.

The school system is able to build all of these new schools, in part, due to voters renewing a property tax for the county.

"Number one we would eliminate all our portable classrooms, and number two our older elementary schools that are built prior to 1970," Pouncey said.

Some of the proposed areas getting new schools include Warrior Elementary School, Fultondale Primary or High School, Minor Elementary School, Hueytown Primary and Elementary School, and McAdory Elementary.

"Just as soon as we get court approval. We are hoping in the next couple of months. We already have finances lined up. We have engaged the architects," Pouncey said.

Jefferson County is looking to get rid of 75 portable classrooms.



The school system plans to schedule several community meetings to get input on all of these projects.

