Mayor William Bell submits letter for early release of Larry Langford

Mayor William Bell has submitted a letter for early release for former mayor Larry Langford. The letter, submitted to President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking for compassionate release.

"After the family notified me that Mayor Langford needed more medical procedures, I wrote the letter. It's just time for Larry to come home," says Bell.

Langford is serving time for bribery and conspiracy.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.