Historic marker unveiled for the first black student at UA

Autherine Lucy Foster, the first black student to enroll at the University of Alabama, returned to campus Friday.

The school unveiled a historic marker in her honor on the lawn of Graves Hall.

She came to UA in 1956.

Less than a week after enrolling and attending class, she was expelled for the safety of other students after thousands protested her being on campus. The university annulled her expulsion in 1988.

Lucy Foster later re-enrolled and earned her master's in elementary education in 1991 and participated in graduation with one of her daughters.

She came back today welcomed as a hero of integration.

"I'm in awe about what actually transpired with her and wondering how in the world did she make it through that. I am in celebratory mode because this is Alabama," Foster's oldest daughter Angela Foster Dickerson said.

Today, more than 4000 of the 38,500 students currently enrolled at UA are African-American.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.