WES: Potential for dense fog overnight; chance for scattered storms returns tomorrow

FIRST ALERT FOR PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT: It’s turned out to be another gorgeous day across our area but we are tracking a disturbance near the Gulf coast that could spread some clouds our way this evening. However, I do expect our area to continue to enjoy dry weather this evening, making for a nice evening for High School Football. I do want to give you a First Alert for some foggy weather in the early morning hours. Soil moisture coupled with breaks in the clouds could create a foggy setup that could reduce visibility for several hours in the morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEKEND: We will be sliding back into summer time mode for the next several days as the disturbance to our south increase our chances for a few afternoon pop-ups. We will have mostly sunny weather tomorrow, with scattered storms and showers popping up in the afternoon. Given all the Fall activities going on, including college football, I would hang on to the poncho and keep an eye out for lightning alerts. The one game with the higher chance of having a nearby pop-up storm would be in Auburn. The coverage of scattered storms and showers will be greatest across the southern portion of the state Saturday and the southeast part of our area. Once again, the coverage will remain scattered and the timing would be primarily after 1 p.m. The storms and showers will dissipate tomorrow night and we could see more foggy conditions set in by early Sunday. The chance for a shower or storm will linger on Sunday but these afternoon pop-ups will be more limited to the western portion of the state. Highs this weekend will top out in the upper 80s but it’s going to feel a lot hotter in the stadiums. So stay well hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen!

THE LONG RANGE FORECAST AND WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: Rising temperatures will be one of the big headlines for early next week. Summer will continue to hang on as highs reach 90º in some locations on Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will mean dry weather for most of the area but I’m keeping a tiny 10% chance of a shower in the mix just in case we see a stray afternoon pop-up due to the heat. During this time a trough to the east will pick-up Jose and take that system north over the Atlantic. The ridge over our region will also begin to break down, which will mean more scattered showers and storms for the second half of the week. I will be on weather duty this evening and I will have lots of specifics regarding the long range, plus we will talk about the new tropical system in the Atlantic that may become Tropical Storm Lee soon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.