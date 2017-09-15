Hueytown's police chief retiring - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hueytown's police chief retiring

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
HUEYTOWN, AL (WBRC) -

Hueytown's police chief is retiring October 1st.

Chuck Hagler has served almost ten years as chief.

Captain Mickey Willis will be the interim chief until the mayor makes a new appointment.

