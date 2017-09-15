Hueytown's police chief retiring

Hueytown's police chief is retiring October 1st.More >>
Hueytown's police chief is retiring October 1st.More >>
Two children are recovering after they were bitten by a snake in Chilton County.More >>
Two children are recovering after they were bitten by a snake in Chilton County.More >>
This afternoon look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs near 87 and east winds around 5 mph.More >>
This afternoon look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs near 87 and east winds around 5 mph.More >>
Fairfield police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a liquor store that recently reopened after being destroyed by a tornado.More >>
Fairfield police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a liquor store that recently reopened after being destroyed by a tornado.More >>
An Anniston High School employee turned himself into police Friday on an alleged sexual offense that happened at the school.More >>
An Anniston High School employee turned himself into police Friday on an alleged sexual offense that happened at the school.More >>