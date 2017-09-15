Gadsden Christmas Parade will be held in daytime; residents complain

Planners of Gadsden's 2017 Christmas Parade say there will be a big change in its scheduling this year: instead of a Monday night event, it will be held on a Saturday morning.



Local residents have taken to Facebook to express displeasure.



The Gadsden Kiwanis Club has organized the annual event for decades. It is usually held the first Monday night in December.



This year, however, it will be held on December 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Kiwanis Club president Glen Williams says there were a lot of meetings with city officials, Downtown Gadsden Incorporated and downtown merchants before that announcement was made this week.



"Sometimes at night it's just bitterly cold," Williams says. "I've stood out there with heavy coats and gloves on, and been miserable. And I've to watch those children in skimpy outfits, march."



Williams also cited difficult weather situations, such as the rain that forced the cancellation of last year's parade, as well as parents complaining about getting their children to bed late on a school night.



Williams says the main reason is to help bring business to downtown merchants.



"We would like for people to hang around and support the downtown area. There's a lot of business to be done, great places to eat, lots of wonderful places to shop," says Williams. "And they don't get the benefit of that when we do a nighttime parade."



But people have taken to Facebook to vent their frustration, registered as everything from "disappointing" to "horrible" about the change. Many complained about changing a tradition, and a chief complaint was that the lights on the floats wouldn't show up in the daytime, and those lights, they argued, were what made the parade special.



But Williams says those floats with the lights are getting to be fewer.



"If you guys have noticed over the last several years, our floats have continued to dwindle in numbers. And we have a lot of walking units, we've had a lot of wreckers, we've had buses, we've had 18-wheelers with kids on them. But the float number has gone way, way down, which affects those lights," said Williams.



One of the things he hopes to bring back, Williams says, is quality to the floats as well as more of them. That's one reason for another change: a unified theme to all of the floats. This year's theme is "Christmas Movies," and people who build floats are being urged to pay tribute to any holiday movie from "It's a Wonderful Life" to "Elf."



Williams also points out there are plenty of lights to be seen at the annual "Christmas at the Falls" light show at Noccalula Falls, and Kiwanians would like to see people attend the parade during the day and the light show at night.



Williams acknowledged getting complaints about the date as well. December 2 is also the day of the SEC Championship game. He has also gotten complaints about the entry fees for the parade. Williams says the money from the fees goes to various Kiwanis projects, most of which are aimed at helping the children of Etowah County. And he says the parade will be over in plenty of time for people to be at home, in front of their TVs, for the big game.



If it rains this year, Williams says there will be a "stationary parade" in the parking lot of the now-closed Kmart in East Gadsden, which is adjacent to the new River Walk Park, the following Sunday afternoon. The failure to reschedule the rained out 2016 parade drew another round of complaints at the time.



Still, the complaints came in. "Are we trying to cater to someone?" asked one Facebook user.



Williams says the next day after the announcement, people began defending the plan, pointing out other daytime parades like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day, the New Year's Day Tournament of Roses, and even Gadsden's own Patriot's Day Parade, which is always held in the daytime. One Facebook user even posted pictures of a Gadsden Christmas Parade from 1970 that happened in the morning that year.



"We think before it's all over with they're going to enjoy it," Williams said.

