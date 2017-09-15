12-year-old girls bitten by copperhead in Chilton Co.

Two children are recovering after they were bitten by a snake in Chilton County.

The girls, both 12-years-old, were bitten by a copperhead according to the Chilton County Sheriff.

It happened while the girls were taking a nature walk with their class behind Isabella High School.

One of the girls has been released from the hospital, the other one is still being treated because it's believed venom got into her body.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.