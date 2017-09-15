Fairfield liquor store reopens after tornado destroys it, then g - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fairfield liquor store reopens after tornado destroys it, then gets robbed

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Fairfield police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a liquor store that recently reopened after being destroyed by a tornado. 

The Fairfield ABC Store was robbed by an armed suspect around 8:16 p.m. Thursday night. The suspect is described only as a black man. 

No injuries were reported during the robbery. 

Early this summer, the store was destroyed when an EF-1 tornado struck western Jefferson County. 

One of the five employees in the store at the time was treated at the hospital for injuries. The state sent a truck to pick up the undamaged alcohol left in the rubble. 

Investigators are still looking into the robbery. 

