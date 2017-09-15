Fairfield liquor store reopens after tornado destroys it, then gets robbed

Damage at the ABC Store in Fairfield. (Source: @FelippeSax/Twitter

Fairfield police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a liquor store that recently reopened after being destroyed by a tornado.

The Fairfield ABC Store was robbed by an armed suspect around 8:16 p.m. Thursday night. The suspect is described only as a black man.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Early this summer, the store was destroyed when an EF-1 tornado struck western Jefferson County.

One of the five employees in the store at the time was treated at the hospital for injuries. The state sent a truck to pick up the undamaged alcohol left in the rubble.

Investigators are still looking into the robbery.

