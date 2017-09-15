Anniston High School teacher jailed on sexual offense charges involving student

An Anniston High School teacher turned himself into police Friday on an alleged sexual offense that happened at school.

Shedrick Barnard Long was booked into the Calhoun County Jail.

The information from the original complaint was forwarded to the Investigative Division, and an investigation was started.

On Thursday, the Calhoun County District Attorney's Office, issued warrants against Long for second-degree sexual abuse and a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.