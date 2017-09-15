'100 Things to Do in Birmingham Before You Die' book

Reedy Press announces the publication of its newest title in the 100 Things to Do Before You Die series, 100 Things to Do in Birmingham Before You Die. Written by local Birmingham author Verna Gates, this book is packed with 100 different experiences. Whether you're local to Birmingham and are looking for new things to do and places to go or you are tourist planning a trip, this book will serve as the perfect guide. Start your Birmingham adventure by buying a copy at a local bookstore or at www.reedypress.com!

It was called the Magic City – a bright, shiny new boomtown following the misery of the Civil War. Birmingham was teething on steel as a brash Wild West town with gambling, shootouts and famous madams. When the steel died down, banking and medical industries settled it into a sophisticated city with a famed culinary scene, a broad entertainment district, and striking natural beauty. The colorful past remains in a juke joint, quirky museums and a mining trail turning into a greenway. The city changed the country with its notorious struggle, preserved in churches, parks and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The city is experiencing a new boom in the restoration of its historic downtown, craft beer scene, up and coming new chefs, and an explosion of music venues. The Magic is back. 100 Things to Do in Birmingham Before You Die is your guide to discovering that magic! For the past five years, Verna Gates has worked with Alabama Tourism to bring international, national and regional journalists to her beloved home state of Alabama as a contract press trip coordinator. She delights in showing people the famous, quirky and fascinating places from fine dining to hidden gems. Verna also works as a commentator for Troy Public Radio and produces and voices features and travel stories. In 2009, she was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the National Federation of Presswomen, the Communicator of Achievement Award. She has won numerous national awards for her articles. Her career began as one of the original 50 employees of CNN who worked to launch the network and has also reported for TIME Magazine and Reuters International News Service.

