Christy Dedman, our Savvy Shopper, joined us with some deals to get you ready for the upcoming fall hiking and camping season! She showed us the Ozark Trail 8-Person Dome ConnecTent with Tunnel with Zip-Open Fly for $63 + free shipping at https://www.walmart.com/ip/38763661?.

This is $40 off the regular price and a decent price for a large 2 bedroom tent. Grab a Goal Zero Yeti 400 Portable Power Generator for $367.49 with free shipping at REI.com That's roughly $80 cheaper than other competitors. Find it at https://www.rei.com/product/862518/goal-zero-yeti-400-portable-power-generator?.

And check out Groupon for a Foldable Portable BBQ Grill for $21.99 + $4 shipping at https://www.groupon.com/deals/gg-foldable-portable-bbq-grill-1?. It's lightweight and easy pack in and out of the wilderness. Christy offered us a bonus tip, too. She recommends you follow www.alapark.com for a flash sale or discount days on camping spots at Alabama's state parks. For more great deals, visit christiededman.com/.

