Good Day Jazz Cafe: Tom Braxton

Through the years, Tom Braxton shared the stage with many well-known artists including Dave Koz, Rick Braun, Peter White, Candy Dulfer, Brian Culbertson, Bob James, George Duke, Earl Klugh, Kirk Whalum, Jonathan Butler, Warren Hill, Jeff Golub, Marcus Miller, Keiko Matsui, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross, Sheila E., and Phillip Bailey. Tom has opened concerts for numerous jazz greats including Norman Brown, Boney James, Najee, Dave Brubeck, Cab Calloway, Spyro Gyra, The Rippingtons, David Benoit, Pieces of a Dream, Michael Franks, and The Crusaders. He performs tonight at the Perfect Note in Hoover. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts 8 p.m. For more information about tickets, go to www.perfectnotelive.com or call 205-986-7280.

