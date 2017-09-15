UAB-Coastal Carolina game

Mike talked with UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram about the game this weekend. UAB returns home Saturday to host Coastal Carolina. The UAB football team returns home to Legion Field this Saturday, Sept. 16, to host Coastal Carolina with kickoff set for noon. The Blazers look to improve to 2-0 at home after opening the year with a 38-7 victory over Alabama A&M at Legion Field. UAB suffered its first loss of the season last week on the road at Ball State. Watch the game in person at Legion Field or on your T.V on WBRC FOX6 tomorrow at Noon. Doug Bell, Jay Sonnhalter, and Christina Chambers will call the game. For need-to-know information about Saturday, visit www.blazergameday.com.

Please be advised that the clear bag policy is mandatory at Legion Field. The Blazers go the Extra Yard for Teachers this weekend and will wear a special helmet sticker to help support the cause. To read more about the Extra Year for Teachers, click here. Tickets to Saturday's game are available starting at $20 - http://www.uabsports.com/sports/2017/6/28/uab-tickets.aspx?path=football.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.