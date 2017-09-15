Family recounts time in Virgin Islands during Irma

Janice talked with Theresa Terrebonne - a Shelby County attorney - who visited the U.S. Virgin Islands' St. John for her son’s wedding. They rushed the wedding up a few days because Hurricane Irma was moving closer but they were still unable to find flights off the island. She told us how they prepared and survived the storm and their incredible story of getting off the island and home again. She showed us pictures of the damage and devastation on the island. She also reminded us that St. John's is part of the U.S. and the people who live there are American citizens who need our help. She shared two organizations that she says are helping - St. John Rescue, Inc. (www.stjohnrescue.com) and St. John Community Foundation (www.thestjohnfoundation.org).
