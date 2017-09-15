Jeh Jeh Live WBRC Sideline Pep Rally: Springville High School - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jeh Jeh Live WBRC Sideline Pep Rally: Springville High School

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

WBRC Sideline covers all the local High School Football each Friday night! Jeh Jeh kicked off the day with a pep rally at Springville high School who prepares to take on West Point High School tonight. Tune into WBRC tonight at 10:08 p.m. for the rundown on all the games.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly