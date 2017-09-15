Mickey's Weather Kid: Liam - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey's Weather Kid: Liam

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Watch out ladies! Mickey's Weather Kid, 5-year-old Liam, already has ten girlfriends.

Liam is from Bessemer and wants to be just like Mickey when he grows up.

He loves to know everything about the weather and can read his weather books at home with very little help.

Congratulations Liam!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly