Sunday Morning Eggs

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

1 package frozen chopped spinach

1 large tomato

1.2 lb. Bacon, cooked crisp

4 English muffins

¾ cup Hollandaise sauce

Hollandaise Sauce: 2 egg yolks, 2Tbsp. Fresh lemon juice 1 Tbsp. Hot water ¾ cup butter - 1 ½ sticks

Hollandaise Sauce

Place egg yolks, lemon juice and water into metal bowl. Hold over boiling water and whisk for 30 second until mixture thickens slightly.

Slowly whisk in the melted butter until sauce is thick. Keep warm until ready to serve.

Directions:

In wide frying pan, bring water to a boil for poaching the eggs. Add eggs and poach unit whites are done, egg yolks and still soft, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook spinach according to package directions. Drain

Cut the tomato into 8 thin slices.

Split and toast the muffins.

Place English muffins on serving plates. Top each half with a tomato slice, cooked bacon, a layer of spinach and then with a poached egg.

Spoon Hollandaise sauce across the top of each stack, so that the various colors of the stack are exposed. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.