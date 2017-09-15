Fall Downtown T-Town Entertainment District begins Friday

The Fall Downtown T-Town Entertainment District, which allows people to carry an alcoholic beverage legally throughout Downtown Tuscaloosa, begins Friday, September 15.

The beverage must be purchased from a participating retailer and carried within specified boundaries, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Entertainment District designation will run for three consecutive weekends.



Dan Robinson, who is the owner of Downtown Tuscaloosa business Cravings, has been behind the effort. He says the purpose is to encourage both residents and visitors to Tuscaloosa to spend time seeing the new businesses in Downtown Tuscaloosa. Also, Robinson hopes football fans will spend more time Downtown, before going to tailgating events on the University of Alabama campus.

“What we're trying to do with all the new hotels and people coming in to the games, is hopefully on a nice day, if they can walk around with a drink, they may actually see all the new stores, the new restaurants that have opened up in Downtown in the last couple of years,” Robinson said.



“This is not just a restaurant and bar event. All the retail stores are also participating. Obviously, they don't serve any alcohol, but they may be running specials, they may have some sidewalk sales.”



After the initial three-week run, Robinson hopes the Tuscaloosa City Council will extend the Entertainment District designation.



“We're hoping that when the City sees everything that's going on with the retailers and restaurants and bars, but also with the public interest, that they'll let us extend it through football season.”



Find details about the Fall Downtown T-Town Entertainment District, as well as information on events and specials associated with it, here.

