Coaches' Trophy in Tuscaloosa Saturday

The American Football Coaches Association Coaches' Trophy will be in Tuscaloosa Saturday as part of a ten-stop Trophy Tour this football season.

Fans will be able to see the trophy and take photos at the Fan Fest area, outside Bryant-Denny Stadium, from 2 - 5 p.m.



The AFCA Coaches' Trophy, featuring the Waterford Crystal football, presented by Amway, will be awarded to the Number 1-ranked team in the Amway Coaches Poll at the conclusion of the college football season.

