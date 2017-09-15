7 new schools, 9 renovations for Jefferson County school system

The Jefferson County School Board has approved a $200 million capital plan that will including the building seven new schools and renovations for nine existing buildings.

These projects will get rid of 75 portable trailers, which will impact 10,000 students in the school system.

School leaders say this campaign was made possible through community support after the March 7th property tax renewal was approved with a 92 percent vote.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey says construction on these new schools could begin in the next few months.

"We've already gotten our finances lined up," said Dr. Craig Pouncey, "We've engaged architects, we have had conversations with the Department of Justice and with LDF and NAACP with the hope of coming to them in the future with the proposal which then would have to go before the federal judge to be approved."



School leaders say they're still finalizing all the plans.

Once that happens, they will schedule community meetings to discuss the plans with parents.

To see where the new schools will be built, click here: http://bit.ly/2fnOD3E

