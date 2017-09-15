Mickey: Feeling like summer again

We begin the day with a few clouds moving through our area.

Temps started out in the 60s for us this morning. This afternoon it's back to that Summer feel to the air out there. Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, highs near 87 and east winds around 5 mph.

Tonight we could see some patchy fog after midnight, party cloudy skies, lows near 69. and east winds around 5 mph.

Moisture is expected to build into our southern counties Saturday afternoon. If you're headed to watch Auburn take on Mercer at Jordon Hare I would take a poncho with you.

Alabama and UAB are at home too, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Look for highs tomorrow to be close to 87 with winds out of the east at 5 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday look to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for next Wednesday into Thursday.

Tropical storm Jose could become a category-1 hurricane again and is expected to run a parallel course to the east coast of the US but not make landfall.

Meanwhile, another system is forming off the coast of Africa and could become a tropical storm by this afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.