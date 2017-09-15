Homeless Connect looking for volunteers in Tuscaloosa area

Homeless Connect, an event with the goal of beginning a transformation in the lives of those who are homeless, will happen Saturday, September 23 in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of that, organizers are looking for about a hundred additional volunteers to serve during the event.



Homeless Connect is organized by Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC) of Tuscaloosa County. The event provides legal, medical and dental assistance, vaccinations, prescriptions, eye exams and eye glasses, as well as resources for housing, education and employment. Participants are provided transportation to Central High School, where many of the services are provided.



However, this is not just a one-day effort. After Homeless Connect, Love INC works to maintain a relationship with everyone who attends the event.



“If we help you, we’re looking at you to thrive in the future, not just survive,” Love INC Executive Director Cathy Vanderford said. “That’s

not what God intended for any of us. He wants us to thrive.”



Vanderford wants people to realize homelessness takes many different shapes, and includes children, college students, and working people. Vanderford gave the example of a homeless woman with whom Love INC has worked, who attended regular church services and held a job, all while living in her car.

“It may be somebody that you don’t even know is a homeless person. It’s your everyday people, that just cannot make enough money to make things happen, and they just need some help.”



“Sometimes we think of homeless people as being the ones that are unsheltered, in the woods, in the streets, but there’s a lot of homeless people that are doing couch surfing, and they’re moving from place to place, and they have no roots. And along with that, they take the children with them, and we don’t always think about children involved in homelessness, too.”



Vanderford says by providing services and mentorship for homeless adults, they’re working to help children caught in these situations, as well.



Love INC hopes to have enough volunteers to pair one volunteer with one person getting services during Homeless Connect. Love INC is also looking for more people who can provide services, as well as some dentists.



Find more information about volunteering or providing services at Homeless Connect here.



You may also reach Love INC by calling (205) 614-2849.

Information about attending Homeless Connect is also available through the Web site or by calling the office. Vanderford says Love INC is ready to serve at many people as possible at the event.

