Councilor questions the need to spend $35,000 on city inauguration

On Oct. 24, the newly elected Birmingham City Council will be sworn into office in an inauguration event that could cost as much as $35,000.

Wednesday, city council approved it but the move isn't sitting well with Councilor Valerie Abbott. She feels it's a waste of money.

"There are so many needs in a city that has the poverty rate that we do. Throwing a party an event whatever you want to call it for ourselves to be inaugurated. We're not the president of the United States. We're the Birmingham City Council,” Abbott of District 3 said.

Council initially approved $25,000 for the event but Councilor Lashunda Scales amended that to not exceed $35,000. Councilman Steven Hoyt is in full support. Hoyt says the event isn't a party for city councilors. He says it's a community event designed to bring everyone together.

"Why can't we celebrate the leadership of this city and the possibilities of being united for as the mayor says for the good of the city?,” Hoyt who represents District 8 said.

Abbott feels the money could be spent elsewhere like buying books for children at the city library.

"In five minutes, I could name a hundred things that we could do with $35,000,” Abbott added.

We're told 1,500 residents are expected to attend the inauguration. That's about $20 per person according to council staff which is why they say $35,000 could be needed for the event.

"Thirty-five-thousand dollars is nothing compared to a $428 million budget. It's a beginning of a new era in government and so I think it needs to be celebrated,” Hoyt said.

Inauguration plans are still being finalized. No word just yet where the city plans to hold the event.

