Tuscaloosa Co. DA's office launches first victims program in the state

A first of its kind in the state of Alabama, for district attorney's offices.

Tuscaloosa County launches a new victim's initiative through their DA's office.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's office wants to change how people view them.

Yes, they prosecute the alleged bad guys, but they also want victims to feel included in the legal process and get the help they need.

“When you think of the district attorney's office, the first thing people think is all we're doing is sending people to jail,” said Victim Services Officer Marilyn Anderson.

Anderson explains they are working to do so much more for those affected the most.

“A lot of times once the case is disposed of. A lot of the times the victim's feel forgotten about,” said Anderson.

It's that reason The Tuscaloosa County district attorney's office wanted to provide a support group for victims of domestic violence and other attacks.

Their social work interns help run that program and a nice crowd of victims alike show up.

“You can tell they were nervous they were kind of hesitant to speak but as we went on and people began to share their stories, other people were more open to talk about what happened,” said intern Dustin Smith.

Also, letters are mailed every 90 days updating the victims about their cases, so they are included every step of the way.

“They could go just months without hearing anything, and they think no one cares or maybe they got lost in the system,” said Smith.

Anderson said victims still need resources to find closure so they don't feel like another statistic.

“We would love to see other district attorney offices mirror this program because it does, it's an outreach program that really helps our victims in the community,” said Anderson.

Along with the support group offered by the DA's office, a victim's orientation was also implemented for the first time this year.

