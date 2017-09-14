Northport's city audit shows red flags that city leaders disagree with

The results of Northport's city audit are out and there are some red flags that showed up regarding financial management.

Overall Northport's audit wasn't bad, but auditors pointed out how a few standards for approval and disclosing financial decisions were not met.

“In this particular instance, I don't believe the auditors understood exactly what was going on,” said Northport City Attorney Ron Davis.

Davis was referring to the major security breach to their emails last year.

“If you have a potential threat to your internet, you don't advertise that fact so that other people can come try their hand at it. You fix the problem then make a full disclosure that's all that happened here,” said Davis.

Any expense amount over $5,000 Davis said needs to be approved by the city council and the public should be notified, which can take 60 days.

The Audit shows this was not done pertaining to their internet risk.

“There were a couple of things we disagree with, that's one of them, I'm sorry I'm going to pick the safety of the city every time whether than jumping 15 hoops,” said Davis.

Davis explained the city paid a company about $ 9,000 to get their cyber system secure again, before telling their citizens.

“Anyone with any common sense would do the same thing again faced with the same facts and circumstances that the city faced at the end of 2016,” said Davis.

Davis believes audits shouldn't be black and white, that sometimes rules need to be bent for public safety.

“Here's the thing I'm not an accountant, I can spell taxes. My job as a city attorney is to represent the city and protect it's citizens,” said Davis.

Some good news about the audit though, is that Northport sales tax showed an increase in revenue last year.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.