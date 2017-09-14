J-P: Expect temperatures near 90

We'll see some patchy fog during the overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

The Friday night football forecast will be clear and muggy. Temperatures at kickoff will be around 80 degrees with halftime temperatures in the mid-70s.

We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Rain chances will be around 30-percent during the afternoon. Despite the rain chances, we will still see mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

The football forecasts for Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are looking good with mostly sunny skies. Keep in mind, there is a small chance for rain in Auburn.

Sunday will be dry and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s Highs next week will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.