Several animals need adopting to make room in shelters

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is filling up because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Close to 100 animals were taken in by GBHS after Hurricane Harvey. The shelter is trying to make room for the possibility of more animals impacted this time by Hurricane Irma.

The shelter is setting up temporary kennels to help make room but they really need a loving family to adopt some of them. A majority of them are ready for adoption but some are still being treat by the vet.

Courtney Underwood is the Director of Volunteers for the GBHS and she says that fostering one of these animals is a great way for you to temporarily care for them and open space in the shelter.

"They can’t say here because we don't have enough room to house all of our foster animals and all of our adoptive animals. So, really someone giving them a comfy place to stay and recover can make such a difference,” she explained.

If you want to find out more about adopting, volunteering, or fostering click here: https://gbhs.org/

