Deputies searching for possibly armed man in Chilton County

Deputies in Chilton County are asking the public to lock its doors and secure vehicles while they search for a possibly armed man on County Road 2 and 73.More >>
Deputies in Chilton County are asking the public to lock its doors and secure vehicles while they search for a possibly armed man on County Road 2 and 73.More >>
Supporters in Tuscaloosa greeted Republican Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore warmly Thursday.?More >>
Supporters in Tuscaloosa greeted Republican Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore warmly Thursday.?More >>
The end of state school superintendent Michael Sentance's stormy tenure was welcome news for Birmingham parent Juliet Easlick.More >>
The end of state school superintendent Michael Sentance's stormy tenure was welcome news for Birmingham parent Juliet Easlick.More >>
Autocar's announcement that a Center Point plant will provide a total of 746 jobs grabbed plenty of attention.More >>
Autocar's announcement that a Center Point plant will provide a total of 746 jobs grabbed plenty of attention.More >>
UAB officials say the school has achieved record enrollment for a second consecutive year.?More >>
UAB officials say the school has achieved record enrollment for a second consecutive year.?More >>