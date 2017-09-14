Deputies searching for possibly armed man in Chilton County

Deputies in Chilton County are asking the public to lock its doors and secure vehicles while they search for a possibly armed man on County Road 2 and 73.

Authorities identified the man as Dustin Martin. They are asking that the public take their warning seriously.

A K-9 unit is responding to the scene to aid in the search.

Investigators had been searching for Martin since Wednesday and say he's connected to a fatal fire.

Deputies say he was last reported shoplifting clothes and a silver metallic Halloween mask in Montevallo.

