Chilton Co. manhunt subject found on top of a barn

Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office
CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The manhunt is over for a man suspected in a fatal house fire in Chilton County. 

Authorities found Dustin Martin sleeping on top of a barn after a three-hour search.

Investigators had been searching for Martin since Wednesday. He is a suspect in a fire that killed one person. 

He was not armed at the time he was apprehended. 

 Deputies say he was last reported shoplifting clothes and a silver metallic Halloween mask in Montevallo.

