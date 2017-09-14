Chilton Co. manhunt subject found on top of a barn

The manhunt is over for a man suspected in a fatal house fire in Chilton County.

Authorities found Dustin Martin sleeping on top of a barn after a three-hour search.

Investigators had been searching for Martin since Wednesday. He is a suspect in a fire that killed one person.

He was not armed at the time he was apprehended.

Deputies say he was last reported shoplifting clothes and a silver metallic Halloween mask in Montevallo.

