Interested in a job with AutoCar? Here's how to apply

Autocar's announcement that a Center Point plant will provide a total of 746 jobs grabbed plenty of attention.

The state's AIDT workforce training will play a pivotal role in creating the Autocar team.

The agency, which operates under the state's Commerce Department, is taking applications for job training in three areas for Autocar.

Details in wages, qualifications, work hours and benefits are listed on the AIDT website.

Link: https://jobs2.aidt.edu/index.a4d?fuseaction=jobs.view;tid=22736&_ga=2.251882062.670572896.1505427243-1146598663.1505427243

