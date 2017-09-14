Mixed feelings on Sentance departure

The end of state school superintendent Michael Sentance's stormy tenure was welcome news for Birmingham parent Juliet Easlick.

"If you have a superintendent who does not know what he's doing, you're not going to have a clear education policy," Easlick said.

The mother of a first grader in the Birmingham City School system, Easlick has become very attentive to local and state school policy throughout grassroots organization.

"I really encourage parents to pay attention," she said.

Easlick echoes the criticism Sentance faced by many nearly the moment who was hired.

But for the many who called him unqualified and not right for the job, many influential groups considered him a reformer who could make needed changes to the state's education system.

During his time in Montgomery, a little more than a year, he created a strategic plan and positioned the state to create its own test to measure achievement. The future of both moves, likely to be shelved with his departure.

"This is a massive setback," Taylor Dawson if the Alabama Policy Institute said.

API, which includes education policy among its areas of expertise, has supported efforts to reform the state's education system, which historically ranks low nationally.

While Dawson called Sentance resignation a setback, she said the issue is not "about Michael Sentance." Instead, she said it's the challenge of "breaking" what she called the status quo in Alabama's education system.

"Moving forward, as Alabama's Board of Education goes forward with choosing a new superintendent, we hope they look for a change agent who is not satisfied with Alabama in last place," Dawson said.

The Alabama Board of Education named former state school superintendent Ed Richardson as interim superintendent.

