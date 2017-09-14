Roy Moore visits west AL amid debate conflict

Supporters in Tuscaloosa greeted Republican Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore warmly Thursday.

"I think the biggest issue in our country today is people want to get things going, get things moving," Judge Moore said.

He and incumbent Senator Luther Strange have not had a one on one debate going into the runoff election before the end of the month.

"He missed eight debates out of twelve in the primary. He didn't come. He didn't show in Alabama, didn't answer any questions. I came to the debates," Moore went on to say.

Both candidates were scheduled to debate next week in a forum hosted by the Alabama Policy Institute at Samford University in Homewood. Moore said he pulled out because a member of API is connected to a Political Action Committee that has ran attack ads against him.

"Now he's wanting to set up the debate with a person in API as president that is also the treasurer of Senate leadership Fund in Washington DC. Now that's kind of Strange isn't it," Moore added.

There is an ongoing invitation from Raycom Media's Alabama TV stations, and the AARP, for both men to debate each other in a statewide broadcast.

