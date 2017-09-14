UAB reaches record enrollment

UAB officials say the school has achieved record enrollment for a second consecutive year.

"We have for the first time in UAB history, total enrollment that has exceeded 20,000 students," said Bradley Barnes, vice provost for enrollment management.

To put that in further perspective, that is about a seven percent increase from last year's enrollment.

The school also has it's its largest freshman class ever on campus this year.

The reason for all the growth?

"One thing that sets us apart from other schools is the quality of our programs. In terms of grad programs, 10 of the top 20 grad programs in the country are right here at UAB," said Barnes.

He also said the reasons extend to things like the excitement surrounding the return of football. Even new buildings going up on campus play a role.

"They (students) can see construction right now," said Barnes.

However, this news is not just good for UAB, Birmingham officials also are thrilled with it. They say UAB's success is critical to the city's.

"The revenue being generated just on that campus, in graduate and undergraduate students is tremendous," said Jay Roberson, Birmingham City Council.

Roberson also believes the school has the right type of programs to help move the city forward, specifically in the area of technology.

"I see Birmingham being the Silicon Valley of the south. The 'Silicon y'all.' And with the high tech and with the type of attraction of technology that they're doing, the outreach, Birmingham could be that city," he said.

The total enrollment for 2017 is 20,902 students, surpassing last year's number of 19,535 students.

