Woman outraged after someone opens fire on her home, car

A Birmingham woman is outraged and wants answers after someone put at least 10 bullet holes in her home and car sometime early Thursday morning.

"Shot through my bedroom twice," said the woman, whose identity we've agreed to keep secret because she is afraid someone might shoot again.

Those two shots she mentions were only a few feet above her bed, where she was lying at the time. Had she been standing up she likely would have been hit.

"If I was up walking or anything they would have killed me," she said. "I heard the boom noise. Then I heard it again and I called the police."

That all happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Thursday.

The woman doesn't know why anyone would do this to her or her family. She thinks it might have been a case of mistaken identity: someone thought someone else lived there.

Whatever the case though, it doesn't excuse it.

"They really need to put these guns down and I hope whoever did it out here, I hope they are brought to justice," she said.

