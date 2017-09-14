Yellow Creek community holds safe room open house

One of the newest buildings in Tuscaloosa County's Yellow Creek community should also be its safest.

"We're so proud of it cause right now we've had some major hurricanes throughout the nation and hopefully we're ready for it," said S. Wayne Ford, President of the Yellow Creek Volunteer Fire Fighter Board of Directory.

Completed two months ago, this storm shelter is built to outlast most storms.

"It could prevent anyone of being injured or killed or just anticipation of a major event it would be well worth the five years we put into this," Ford explained.

Yellow Creek VFD got a 75/25 FEMA grant split to build it.

That meant fire fighters had to raise about $150,000 of the $609,000 the facility cost.

FEMA paid the rest.

The 40 by 48-foot storm shelter holds 300 people.

"The main thing is safety. The walls are very thick and like I said, it should withstand 250-mph winds. We also have a backup source for power," Ford added.

Volunteer fire fighters want more people here to see what the shelter offers during an open house happening Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The shelter is located at 16040 Yellow Creek Road in Tuscaloosa County.

