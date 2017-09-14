Dr. Craig Pouncey breaks silence on state superintendent opening

Craig Pouncey has been quiet since Michael Sentance resigned.

Thursday, Pouncey attended a budget meeting with the board and addressed the issue.

"I'm proud that we can close this chapter and can move forward because, for the last year, it appears that between the state board and the state superintendent, it was somewhat embattled," Pouncey said.

Pouncey was up for the job but someone at the department of education leaked an ethics complaint against Pouncey.

That complaint was dismissed and Pouncey sued state school board member and department employees. Pouncey would not say he would seek the job again.

"Anybody who knows me knows I want what is best for public education. Right now, my focus is on Jefferson County and that is where I intend to stay. What happens in the future, nobody knows," Pouncey said.

Others believe Pouncey should get the job.

"If the state board knows what it's doing, it needs to go after Dr. Pouncey and ask him to reconsider. Hopefully, he will apply for the job. He was the right man for the job from the beginning," Rep. Craig Ford of Gadsden said.

A state teacher's union believes Pouncey would do a good job but also says there are other to be considered.

"I think Dr. Pouncey is going to apply. We have a lot of great superintendents in these local systems,” Richard Franklin with the American Federation of Teachers said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.