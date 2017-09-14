JeffCo officials take step to cut down on trashy roads

Thursday, Jefferson County Commissioners took a step to help cut down on trashy roads.

"It's horrible. It's terrible," Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said.

WBRC On Your Side Investigators ran a series of reports on how bad the trash problem is in Jefferson County. The county faced money problems for years and was unable to send out road crews to clean up county roadways.

Finances have improved but there are still issues with trash on the side of roads even with a number of volunteer community cleanups.

"We have been able to get the community involved. We have been able to get the people involved in the community. Literally, thousands of people picking up litter but it is still overwhelming," Petelos said.

Cherry Avenue is another roadway you can always see trash. Thursday the Jefferson County Commission approved a $73,000 dollar contract for the Department of Corrections.

This will allow the county to hire 24 women in a work release program in Birmingham to help clean up county roads.

"Baldwin County has had success with it. We are going to try it here. It's going to help us. It's going to allow us to put six more crews out there picking up litter," Petelos said.

Trash has been a problem for Jefferson County and it's hoped these women in this work release program will make a big dent in that problem. The contract and the women should start work in October.

