J-P: Sunshine Returns to Alabama

The brief experience with Fall-like temperatures is over and we're back to the heat and humidity.

Fortunately, we do have some sunshine and drier weather to talk about over the next few days. Highs this afternoon are reaching the lower 80s already and we can expect even hotter weather in the days ahead.

Tonight we will see temperatures in the lower 60s with highs reaching the upper 80s during the afternoon. Rain chances will remain low for Friday.

The Friday night football forecast will be clear and muggy. Temperatures at kickoff will be around 80 degrees with halftime temperatures in the mid-70s.

We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Rain chances will be around 30-percent during the afternoon. Despite the rain chances, we will still see mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

The football forecasts for Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are looking good with mostly sunny skies. Keep in mind, there is a small chance for rain in Auburn.

Sunday will be dry and muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s Highs next week will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

In the tropics, we're watching a couple of waves off the coast of Africa right now that are showing some signs of development. We will watch closely. We're also tracking Tropical Storm Jose. Jose continues to track north in the Atlantic. Make sure you stay close to the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates.

