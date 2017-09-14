Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Vyshi Rallapalle.
Vyshi is a senior at Sylacauga High School with a 4.4 GPA. She is National Honor Society President, Varsity Tennis Captain, Student Council Officer, ranked #1 in her class, and scored a 35 on her ACT. Her passion for helping the community lead her to initiate a nonprofit called “Tennis for Teens” and she plans to pursue a career in medicine.
Vyshi, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
