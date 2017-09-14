Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Vyshi Rallapalle.

Vyshi is a senior at Sylacauga High School with a 4.4 GPA. She is National Honor Society President, Varsity Tennis Captain, Student Council Officer, ranked #1 in her class, and scored a 35 on her ACT. Her passion for helping the community lead her to initiate a nonprofit called “Tennis for Teens” and she plans to pursue a career in medicine.

Vyshi, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

