Details released on new UAB emergency room heading to Gardendale

Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland says there is a critical need for his city and communities north of his up to Cullman: trauma care.

That need will be addressed in spring 2019.

“Just the fact you don't have to go downtown when someone's having a heart attack, it's going to be right in the middle of town, and in minutes save lives,”

Hogeland says.

Hogeland believes a new emergency room will be able to do just for his residents.



He beams when he talks about the new free-standing emergency room to be built on the five acres on Mt. Olive Road. It'll be built by UAB.

The emergency room and a medical office building, a $23 million construction project, is an overall $35 million investment into the city.

“Partnering with somebody like UAB when you're a small town like Gardendale, and you can bring somebody like that in, it does not say anything but good,” Hogeland says.



Once the facility opens, it's expected to bring in roughly 400 jobs. That's in addition to those employed for the construction process.



There are 14 acres surrounding the UAB project that Gardendale would like to see developed, too.



There's been chatter about using it for senior living. Residents have said they'd like to see a bowling alley or movie theater in town.



“We’re just wide open for whoever wants to come talk to us and we’ll make those decisions as we go,” Hogeland continued.

Groundbreaking is set for November 8.

