Falafel Recipe

Ingredients:

1 LB dried chick peas (soak in water overnight and drain) 3-4 Jalapeño peppers to taste

2 bunches parsley ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 medium onion 2-3 teaspoons cumin to taste

1 large head of garlic salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Grind chick peas, parsley, onion, garlic and Jalapeños in meat grinder or other appliance which grinds. Texture should be corn mealy.

Heat vegetable oil in fryer or frying pan.

Add baking powder, cumin and salt & pepper into falafel mixture and combine well. As oil is heating, shape mixture into small round patties and fry until brown

