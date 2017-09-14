Tuscaloosa man, 28, under arrest for possessing obscene material

A Tuscaloosa man is under arrest for possessing obscene material.
Joel Benjamin Carpenter, 28, is charged with unlawful possession of obscene matter containing the visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.
He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
