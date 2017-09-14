TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on Highway 31 in front of Crosshaven Church in Cullman Co.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office says all lanes of Highway 31 in front of Crosshavaven Church are closed due to a wreck.

The public can take a detour on County Road 594.

Cullman County EMA says an ALDOT truck was rear ended by another vehicle. 20 gallons of herbicide spilled onto the road.

EMA says this is not a dangerous situation.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say it is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.