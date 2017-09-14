Fish Tacos - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fish Tacos

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1 oz Cilantro Mayo- mixed in a food processor oil, water, eggs, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, sugar, dried garlic, dried onions, and cilantro
2 oz slaw or cabbage
3-5 oz breaded tilapia - mix milk and egg, washed the tilapia filet and then mix with bread crumbs and all purpose flour and then fry
1 slice avocado
1 lime wedge
1 oz or ½ oz of Chile de arbol pepper sauce or any other pepper sauce

Directions:
 
Heat the tortilla then put in a layer of the cilantro-mayo, add the slaw and then the tilapia, serve with the chile de arbol sauce and the lime wedge on the side.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly