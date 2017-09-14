Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

1 oz Cilantro Mayo- mixed in a food processor oil, water, eggs, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, sugar, dried garlic, dried onions, and cilantro

2 oz slaw or cabbage

3-5 oz breaded tilapia - mix milk and egg, washed the tilapia filet and then mix with bread crumbs and all purpose flour and then fry

1 slice avocado

1 lime wedge

1 oz or ½ oz of Chile de arbol pepper sauce or any other pepper sauce

Directions:



Heat the tortilla then put in a layer of the cilantro-mayo, add the slaw and then the tilapia, serve with the chile de arbol sauce and the lime wedge on the side.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.