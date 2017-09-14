Jill: Finally we get to enjoy some sunshine!

Irma is finally out of here and we are seeing a lot more sunshine Thursday. Temperatures are warmer in response. The chance for a shower today is much lower. Tonight we will see areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.



We end the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.



Muggy air returns in full force this weekend and lingers through next week. Temperatures will be feeling in the 90s each afternoon because of it. The chance for showers and storms is back up to 30 percent on Saturday afternoon and 20 percent in the late morning and early evening hours. If you are going to be tailgating and attending a college football game, I would start making preparations for this shower chance. The shower chance on Sunday lowers to 20 percent.



Next week looks warm and muggy with slight rain chances daily.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Jose has weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph winds and moving WNW at 7 mph and will make a track to the west and then north into early next week which would put the center a couple hundred miles off the Carolina coast. New data suggests Southern New England could see a glancing blow from Jose in a week from today.



We are also watching two tropical waves off the African coast that have a moderate chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.



Finally tracking sunshine on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.