Mickey: Clouds slow to clear but warmer

We begin our Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s.

Today should see decreasing clouds with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

Our forecast will remain mainly dry through the upcoming weekend. The high school football forecast looks mostly clear with temperatures in the 70s.

Friday through the weekend should be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. There is a slight chance of showers each afternoon, but mostly for our southern counties.

The forecast into next week looks to be dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with little to no rain in the forecast. In the meantime, Hurricane Jose continues to loop around in the Atlantic. At this point, the storm looks to likely track north in the Atlantic and away from the US.

