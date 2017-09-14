Gadsden family trapped on destroyed island after Hurricane Irma

A family from Gadsden is still stuck in the Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.



The family was there for a wedding and got trapped. They were not only forced to bunker down and brave the hurricane, but after the hurricane, the island was completely destroyed and now they are trapped there.



They have no power, no water, no food.

Will Fleming says that the island went from beautiful and luscious green to nothing. He says everything is gone. All of the plants are dead.

After a few days of not being able to contact anyone, the family was finally able to get in touch with his parents and asked them for help.



"You know I got get off this island. My mother-in-law, father-in-law, my wife and two kids. We have to get out of here. Things were getting crazy and we were scared," Fleming said.



The family was able to catch a ferry to St. Croix and they still don't know when they will be able to get home from there. Since they got there, 17 of their flights home have been canceled.

As desperate as they are to get home, the family says they are just thankful to be alive.

