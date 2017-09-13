Solar eclipse glasses convince Smith Variety owners to keep business

Selling thousands and thousands of solar eclipse glasses transported one mom and pop business to a successful new universe.

Smith’s Variety store in Mountain Brook sold 17,000 of these paper glasses. At most places, they were going for anywhere between $5 and $25 a pair so just imagine how much this one store made.

It was the most the store has ever made and it was enough to convince the current owners not to sell it.

For two weeks leading up to the eclipse, the owners tried to sell the family owned business that opened in 1950. The owner Jim Glazner says it became too much to keep up the store.

"When my mother passed away, we just didn't see a way that it could continue because it needed a Glazner here," he explained.

After that weekend, before the solar eclipse, they realized when they saw what their store meant to the community. After seeing all the smiles, Jim knew he knew he could not sell his family business.

"That particular night after the eclipse I realized that the perfect buyer what actually the owner," he said.

He wants to continue being here for all of his customer’s big life moments.

"After my mother passed, this has probably been deciding to keep the store has been the greatest healing that has happened," he stated.

